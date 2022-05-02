Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF) Short Interest Up 29.7% in April

Wacker Neuson SE (OTCMKTS:WKRCF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 29.7% from the March 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 48.0 days.

OTCMKTS:WKRCF opened at $21.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.22. Wacker Neuson has a 1 year low of $21.50 and a 1 year high of $35.15.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Wacker Neuson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 21st.

Wacker Neuson SE manufactures and distributes light and compact equipment under the Wacker Neuson, Kramer, and Weidemann brand names in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Light Equipment, Compact Equipment, and Services. The company offers internal and external vibrators for concrete compaction; trowels and screeds for concrete finishing; rammers, vibratory plates, and rollers for soil compaction; demolition products and saws; lighting; generators; pumps; and heaters.

