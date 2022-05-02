Wallbox (NYSE:WBX) Short Interest Update

Wallbox (NYSE:WBX – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a decline of 23.4% from the March 31st total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 318,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 4.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WBX. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Wallbox during the fourth quarter worth about $25,937,000. Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,084,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,607,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,535,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wallbox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $490,000. Institutional investors own 33.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of Wallbox in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of WBX opened at $11.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.38. Wallbox has a twelve month low of $8.30 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Wallbox N.V., a technology company, creates electric vehicle charging and energy management systems that redefine users' relationship to the grid. It provides a portfolio of charging and energy management solutions for residential, semi-public, and public use worldwide. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquatered in Barcelona, Spain.

