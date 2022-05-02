Warburg Research Analysts Give Krones (ETR:KRN) a €128.00 Price Target

Krones (ETR:KRN – Get Rating) has been assigned a €128.00 ($137.63) price target by research analysts at Warburg Research in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 72.62% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on KRN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €117.00 ($125.81) target price on Krones in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($130.11) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €115.00 ($123.66) target price on Krones in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Baader Bank set a €120.00 ($129.03) target price on Krones in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €106.25 ($114.25).

ETR:KRN traded up €1.05 ($1.13) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting €74.15 ($79.73). The company had a trading volume of 15,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,680. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €76.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of €86.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. Krones has a 1 year low of €67.50 ($72.58) and a 1 year high of €99.60 ($107.10). The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57.

Krones AG, together with its subsidiaries, plans, develops, and manufactures machines and lines for the production, filling, and packaging technology in Germany and internationally. It operates in two segments, Machines and Lines for Product Filling and Decoration, and Machines and Lines for Beverage Production/Process Technology.

