Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) Short Interest Update

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 187,800 shares, a decrease of 24.7% from the March 31st total of 249,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 297,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WDH. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Waterdrop in the second quarter worth approximately $20,399,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth $547,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Waterdrop during the 4th quarter worth $276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

WDH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterdrop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Waterdrop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.50.

NYSE:WDH opened at $1.53 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.55. Waterdrop has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $11.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Waterdrop had a negative return on equity of 68.93% and a negative net margin of 49.04%.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

