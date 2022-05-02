Webster Financial Co. Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.19 Per Share (NYSE:WBS)

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Webster Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.22. Wedbush also issued estimates for Webster Financial’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $498.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on WBS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler raised shares of Webster Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of Webster Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Webster Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Webster Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Webster Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.33.

NYSE WBS opened at $49.99 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.29. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Webster Financial’s payout ratio is currently 51.61%.

In related news, insider Thomas X. Geisel sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.43, for a total transaction of $430,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Daniel Bley sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $240,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBS. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 9.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,301,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 22,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Webster Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Webster Financial

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking, investment, and financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Retail Banking.

