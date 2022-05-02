WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.11 EPS

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.83 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. WEC Energy Group updated its FY22 guidance to $4.34-4.38 EPS.

NYSE:WEC opened at $100.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.71. WEC Energy Group has a one year low of $86.84 and a one year high of $106.82. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WEC. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in WEC Energy Group by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 132,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,531 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 75,369 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,117,000 after buying an additional 43,906 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 77.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 58,608 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 25,611 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 48,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after acquiring an additional 17,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allstate Corp boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 384.3% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 34,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 27,480 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on WEC. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.00.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

