WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.34-4.38 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.30.

WEC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a neutral rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded WEC Energy Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a hold rating and issued a $98.00 price target on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $101.00.

NYSE WEC opened at $100.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.97 and a 200 day moving average of $94.71. WEC Energy Group has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $106.82.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.7275 per share. This represents a $2.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Community Trust NA purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

