Wedbush Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB)

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) – Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.69) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.49. Wedbush also issued estimates for Y-mAbs Therapeutics’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.55) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on YMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Guggenheim began coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Y-mAbs Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

NASDAQ YMAB opened at $8.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $39.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.20 million, a P/E ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.14). Y-mAbs Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 158.40%. The business had revenue of $9.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.49) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CNA Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 13,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 4.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 9.9% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. 67.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Thomas Gad sold 35,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.90, for a total value of $276,974.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Bo Kruse sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total value of $31,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 206,367 shares of company stock valued at $1,559,740. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.

