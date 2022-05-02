Wedbush Comments on Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BHVN)

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush decreased their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report released on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the company will earn ($2.60) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.76). Wedbush also issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($2.27) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.86) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.74) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Mizuho raised their target price on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $144.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $148.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biohaven Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.27.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical stock opened at $89.17 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.06. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $65.24 and a one year high of $151.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.69.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.94). The company had revenue of $190.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.54 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s revenue for the quarter was up 441.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($3.62) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. 91.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops products candidates targeting neurological and neuropsychiatric diseases, and rare disorders in the United States. It offers NURTEC ODT (rimegepant) for the acute treatment of migraine, as well as developing Rimegepant for preventive treatment of migraine; Zavegepant that is in phase III clinical trials for acute and preventive treatment of migraine, as well as respiratory complications and non-migraine studies; and BHV-3100 for non-migraine indications.

