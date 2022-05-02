Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE)

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cheesecake Factory in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now forecasts that the restaurant operator will earn $0.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.86. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock.

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). Cheesecake Factory had a return on equity of 40.32% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS.

CAKE has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cheesecake Factory in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Cheesecake Factory from $52.50 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Cheesecake Factory from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cheesecake Factory currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.92.

Shares of Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $36.91 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.32. Cheesecake Factory has a 1-year low of $31.43 and a 1-year high of $64.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $221,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 0.4% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,203 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Cheesecake Factory by 16.7% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,836 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,008 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cheesecake Factory during the first quarter worth $235,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 996.6% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,599 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates restaurants. It operates two bakeries that produces cheesecakes and other baked products for its restaurants, international licensees, third-party bakery customers, external foodservice operators, retailers, and distributors. The company owns and operates 306 restaurants throughout the United States and Canada under brands, including 208 The Cheesecake Factory and 29 North Italia; and a collection of Fox Restaurant Concepts, as well as 29 The Cheesecake Factory restaurants under licensing agreements internationally.

