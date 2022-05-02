Wedbush Weighs in on Biogen Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $4.09 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.23. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2022 earnings at $15.47 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on BIIB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $270.00 to $207.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Biogen from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $362.00 to $216.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.25.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $207.44 on Monday. Biogen has a 52-week low of $192.67 and a 52-week high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $30.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $209.14 and a 200-day moving average of $230.26.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.58 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 5.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,896,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,932,503,000 after acquiring an additional 689,662 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Biogen by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,011,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,682,201,000 after acquiring an additional 107,970 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Biogen by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,566,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $375,768,000 after acquiring an additional 184,726 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Biogen during the fourth quarter worth about $373,125,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen by 9.4% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,244,986 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $352,319,000 after acquiring an additional 106,513 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

