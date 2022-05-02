Wedbush Weighs in on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.

Shares of FRX stock opened at C$8.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.63, a current ratio of 13.54 and a quick ratio of 12.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.56. Fennec Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of C$4.95 and a 12 month high of C$13.25. The company has a market capitalization of C$208.11 million and a PE ratio of -9.32.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.44 by C($4.67).

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate that has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

