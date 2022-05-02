Wedbush Weighs in on Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:FRX)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Wedbush lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.18). Wedbush also issued estimates for Fennec Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.54 EPS.
Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 24th.
Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported C($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$4.44 by C($4.67).
About Fennec Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product PEDMARK, a formulation of Sodium Thiosulfate that has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.
Further Reading
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.