Wedbush Weighs in on Impel NeuroPharma, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMPL)

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Impel NeuroPharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now forecasts that the company will earn ($1.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.07). Wedbush also issued estimates for Impel NeuroPharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.99) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($4.11) EPS.

Impel NeuroPharma (NASDAQ:IMPL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $0.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Impel NeuroPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMPL opened at $6.34 on Monday. Impel NeuroPharma has a 12-month low of $5.72 and a 12-month high of $34.75. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $146.92 million and a P/E ratio of -0.34. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.77.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma by 458.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Impel NeuroPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.47% of the company’s stock.

Impel NeuroPharma, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients suffering from central nervous system disease in the United States. Its lead product candidate is TRUDHESA, an upper nasal formulation of dihydroergotamine for the acute treatment of migraine.

