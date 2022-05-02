Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Kering (KER)

Kering (EPA: KER) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/27/2022 – Kering was given a new €600.00 ($645.16) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc.
- 4/22/2022 – Kering was given a new €670.00 ($720.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/22/2022 – Kering was given a new €810.00 ($870.97) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/22/2022 – Kering was given a new €805.00 ($865.59) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 4/22/2022 – Kering was given a new €695.00 ($747.31) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/22/2022 – Kering was given a new €700.00 ($752.69) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….
- 4/11/2022 – Kering was given a new €810.00 ($870.97) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/6/2022 – Kering was given a new €695.00 ($747.31) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 4/6/2022 – Kering was given a new €780.00 ($838.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 4/5/2022 – Kering was given a new €670.00 ($720.43) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/4/2022 – Kering was given a new €803.00 ($863.44) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/22/2022 – Kering was given a new €780.00 ($838.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..
- 3/21/2022 – Kering was given a new €695.00 ($747.31) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..
- 3/21/2022 – Kering was given a new €795.00 ($854.84) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 3/15/2022 – Kering was given a new €813.00 ($874.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/15/2022 – Kering was given a new €800.00 ($860.22) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 3/8/2022 – Kering was given a new €748.00 ($804.30) price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.
- 3/3/2022 – Kering was given a new €813.00 ($874.19) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.
EPA KER opened at €513.10 ($551.72) on Monday. Kering SA has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($448.82). The business’s fifty day moving average is €569.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is €638.87.
Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.
