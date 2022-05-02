Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Renault (RNLSY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Renault (OTCMKTS: RNLSY) recently:

4/30/2022 – Renault was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

4/26/2022 – Renault had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from €25.00 ($26.88) to €26.00 ($27.96).

4/22/2022 – Renault was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Renault SA designs, manufactures, markets and repairs vehicles. It primarily offers passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; electric vehicles; sports vehicles and power train components. The company’s brand name consists of Renault, Dacia and Renault Samsung Motors. Renault SA is headquartered in Boulogne-Billancourt, France. “

4/19/2022 – Renault had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €49.00 ($52.69) to €40.00 ($43.01). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Renault had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from €33.00 ($35.48) to €25.00 ($26.88).

4/6/2022 – Renault had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €62.00 ($66.67) to €55.00 ($59.14). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Renault had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €40.00 ($43.01) to €35.00 ($37.63).

3/28/2022 – Renault had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from €37.00 ($39.78) to €24.00 ($25.81). They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Renault had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €45.00 ($48.39) to €38.00 ($40.86). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of RNLSY stock remained flat at $$4.81 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 97,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,640. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.58. Renault SA has a 1 year low of $4.55 and a 1 year high of $8.91.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, LADA, Jinbei & Huaasong, and Eveasy, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

