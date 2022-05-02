Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (ML)

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (EPA: ML) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/27/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €170.00 ($182.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/27/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €170.00 ($182.80) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/27/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €151.00 ($162.37) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/27/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/26/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €174.00 ($187.10) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/20/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €174.00 ($187.10) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/19/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €170.00 ($182.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/7/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €170.00 ($182.80) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/7/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €175.00 ($188.17) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/31/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €170.00 ($182.80) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/28/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €174.00 ($187.10) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

3/22/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €150.00 ($161.29) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/15/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €149.00 ($160.22) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

3/4/2022 – Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions was given a new €166.00 ($178.49) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

Shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions stock traded down €0.05 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting €119.05 ($128.01). The company had a trading volume of 419,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 561,093. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €119.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of €133.86. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of €106.95 ($115.00) and a 52 week high of €130.85 ($140.70).

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, racing, biking, motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and people transport, agriculture, construction and industrial, mining and quarries, corporate fleets, tradesmen and professionals, civil and military operations, light rail, and aircraft.

