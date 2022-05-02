Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Tele2 AB (publ) (TLTZY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS: TLTZY) recently:

4/27/2022 – Tele2 AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG to SEK 160. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Tele2 AB (publ) had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from SEK 168 to SEK 170.

4/16/2022 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Tele2 AB provides telecommunication services to residential and business customers. The Company offers mobile services, fixed broadband and telephony, data network services and content services. It operates primarily in Sweden, the Netherlands, Kazakhstan, Croatia, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia, Austria, Germany and internationally. Tele2 AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

4/14/2022 – Tele2 AB (publ) was downgraded by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/12/2022 – Tele2 AB (publ) is now covered by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Tele2 AB (publ) had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from SEK 155 to SEK 150. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/23/2022 – Tele2 AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating. They now have a $7.75 price target on the stock.

3/17/2022 – Tele2 AB (publ) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

OTCMKTS:TLTZY traded down $1.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $6.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,970. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. Tele2 AB has a 52-week low of $6.04 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The company has a market capitalization of $8.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 21.69%. The business had revenue of $722.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.71 million. As a group, analysts predict that Tele2 AB will post 0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.6811 per share. This represents a yield of 12.19%. This is a boost from Tele2 AB (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides fixed and mobile connectivity and entertainment services in Sweden, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia. The company offers mobile telephony and data, fixed broadband, fixed telephony, switch and contact center, cloud services, IT services, network services, workplace, video and collaboration, and security services.

