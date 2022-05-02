Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Associated British Foods (ABF)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Associated British Foods (LON: ABF):

4/26/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/26/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/14/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

4/11/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 2,100 ($26.77) price target on the stock.

4/6/2022 – Associated British Foods had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from GBX 2,700 ($34.41) to GBX 2,500 ($31.86). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/25/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/9/2022 – Associated British Foods had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Shares of LON:ABF traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) on Monday, hitting GBX 1,606.50 ($20.48). 1,597,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,440. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,703.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,861.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55. Associated British Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,462.50 ($18.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,389 ($30.45).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 13.80 ($0.18) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Associated British Foods’s payout ratio is currently 0.10%.

In other Associated British Foods news, insider Graham Allan purchased 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($19.88) per share, for a total transaction of £34,320 ($43,742.03).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

