Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Metso Outotec Oyj (OUKPY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS: OUKPY):
- 4/22/2022 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.80 ($11.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.90 ($11.72). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/22/2022 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29).
- 4/13/2022 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to €10.60 ($11.40).
- 4/12/2022 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €10.40 ($11.18) to €9.80 ($10.54). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/1/2022 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.20 ($13.12) to €10.80 ($11.61).
Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Metso Outotec Oyj (OUKPY)
- Is The FOMC About To Spark A Massive Stock Market Correction?
- Enphase Energy Has a Sunny Future With Some Clouds in the Short Term
- Knight-Swift Transportation Stock is a Logistics Winner
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metso Outotec Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.