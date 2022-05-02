Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Metso Outotec Oyj (OUKPY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Metso Outotec Oyj (OTCMKTS: OUKPY):

4/22/2022 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €10.60 ($11.40) to €10.80 ($11.61). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €10.80 ($11.61) to €10.90 ($11.72). They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from €9.50 ($10.22) to €10.50 ($11.29).

4/13/2022 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley to €10.60 ($11.40).

4/12/2022 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from €10.40 ($11.18) to €9.80 ($10.54). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/1/2022 – Metso Outotec Oyj had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €12.20 ($13.12) to €10.80 ($11.61).

Metso Outotec Oyj stock opened at $4.20 on Monday. Metso Outotec Oyj has a 52-week low of $3.44 and a 52-week high of $6.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.88.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.0379 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. This represents a yield of 1.77%.

Metso Outotec Oyj provides technologies, end-to-end solutions, and services for aggregates, minerals processing, and metals refining industries in Europe, North and Central America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and India. The company operates in three segments: Aggregates, Minerals, and Metals.

