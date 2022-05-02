Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Vascular Biogenics (VBLT)

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ: VBLT) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/29/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at Chardan Capital. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

4/21/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/13/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Vascular Biogenics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology candidate VB-111, is a gene-based biologic which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer. It is also developing VB-201, an oral small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment psoriasis and ulcerative colitis. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. is headquartered in Or Yehuda, Israel. “

3/28/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/20/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/12/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Vascular Biogenics is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Vascular Biogenics stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $1.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,510. Vascular Biogenics Ltd. has a 1 year low of $1.10 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.39 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.79.

Vascular Biogenics (NASDAQ:VBLT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). Vascular Biogenics had a negative return on equity of 63.08% and a negative net margin of 3,895.83%. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Vascular Biogenics Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBLT. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Spectrum Planning & Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vascular Biogenics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Vascular Biogenics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,069 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vascular Biogenics in the 2nd quarter valued at $89,000. 26.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vascular Biogenics Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and immune-inflammatory diseases in Israel and the United States. Its programs are based on its vascular targeting system, a gene-based technology targeting newly formed blood vessels; and monocyte targeting technology, an antibody-based technology that enables specifically inhibit monocyte migration for immune-inflammatory applications.

