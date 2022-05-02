Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI) Short Interest Up 31.2% in April

Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,300 shares, an increase of 31.2% from the March 31st total of 10,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 443,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NYSE WEI traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.08. 36 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 366,227. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.27. Weidai has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $8.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Weidai stock. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Weidai Ltd. (NYSE:WEI – Get Rating) by 94.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 29,619 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.43% of Weidai worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Weidai Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides auto-backed financing solutions in the People's Republic of China. Its auto-backed financing platform connects borrowers primarily small and micro enterprise owners with online investors and institutional funding partners. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

