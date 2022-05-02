Wells Fargo & Company Boosts LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Price Target to $125.00

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $125.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $107.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut LyondellBasell Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.44.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

LYB stock opened at $106.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries ( NYSE:LYB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.67 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 56.72% and a net margin of 12.16%. The business’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 16.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 25,930 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.6% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 16,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of The West now owns 22,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries (Get Rating)

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.