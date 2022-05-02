Wells Fargo & Company Cuts AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) Price Target to $150.00

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $156.00 to $150.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 30.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AptarGroup in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AptarGroup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.00.

Shares of NYSE ATR opened at $114.83 on Monday. AptarGroup has a fifty-two week low of $109.55 and a fifty-two week high of $158.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $117.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.90, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.65.

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $844.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $817.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. AptarGroup’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AptarGroup will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AptarGroup news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.81, for a total value of $128,648.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,639,337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $690,706,000 after buying an additional 81,472 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,655,780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,280,000 after purchasing an additional 213,084 shares during the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of AptarGroup by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,860,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,862,000 after purchasing an additional 663,700 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,612,912 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $197,548,000 after buying an additional 244,402 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup by 47.6% in the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,159,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $136,207,000 after buying an additional 373,861 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

AptarGroup, Inc provides a range of dispensing, sealing, and material science solutions primarily for the beauty, personal care, home care, prescription drug, consumer health care, injectable, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Pharma, Beauty + Home, and Food + Beverage.

