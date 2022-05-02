Wells Fargo & Company Lowers AON (NYSE:AON) Price Target to $310.00

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $321.00 to $310.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 7.64% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Evercore ISI lowered AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on AON in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $305.83.

AON opened at $287.99 on Monday. AON has a fifty-two week low of $223.19 and a fifty-two week high of $341.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $312.77 and a 200-day moving average of $299.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $63.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 0.91.

AON ( NYSE:AON Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AON will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AON declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other AON news, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $25,281.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AON. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in AON in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,361,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AON by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 13,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,953,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of AON by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 983,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,999,000 after buying an additional 30,004 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in shares of AON by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 5,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,630,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of AON by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

