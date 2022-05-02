Wells Fargo & Company Raises AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) Price Target to $200.00

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) had its price target raised by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 36.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.07.

Shares of ABBV opened at $146.88 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $157.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $137.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $259.43 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.81. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $105.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie will post 14.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 106,819 shares of company stock valued at $16,155,094. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in AbbVie by 11.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 40,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 4,075 shares during the period. Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its holdings in AbbVie by 4.2% during the first quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in AbbVie by 22.8% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in AbbVie by 0.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 23,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,827,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie during the first quarter valued at approximately $293,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

