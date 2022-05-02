Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $0.83 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.85. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.63. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 2.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS.

WELL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.75.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower by 148.3% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in Welltower in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Welltower during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $90.81 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.88. Welltower has a 52-week low of $70.74 and a 52-week high of $99.43. The company has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a PE ratio of 116.42, a PEG ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.