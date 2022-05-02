Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.75.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WELL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Welltower from $103.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Welltower in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 2.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 5.8% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $183,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 4,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WELL opened at $90.81 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.88. The stock has a market cap of $41.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a 12-month low of $70.74 and a 12-month high of $99.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Welltower will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Welltower’s payout ratio is 312.82%.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

