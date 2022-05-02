WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.25.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WSBC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WesBanco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of WesBanco from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $32.24 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.96. WesBanco has a 12-month low of $30.21 and a 12-month high of $39.87.

WesBanco ( NASDAQ:WSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $138.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.13 million. WesBanco had a net margin of 35.42% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The company’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that WesBanco will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from WesBanco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is 43.17%.

In related news, EVP Jonathan D. Dargusch sold 1,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $41,398.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of WesBanco by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 7.5% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 617,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 43,005 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 17.0% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 4,318 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of WesBanco in the third quarter valued at $1,102,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of WesBanco by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048 shares during the period. 60.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, and mortgage banking and insurance services. It operates in two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services. The company offers commercial demand, individual demand, and time deposit accounts; money market accounts; interest bearing and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as savings deposits; and certificates of deposit.

