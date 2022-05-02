Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Receives $126.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.86.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WAL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Randall S. Theisen sold 6,574 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $591,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Tobam purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 559 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAL stock opened at $76.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.48. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $73.31 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $82.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.16. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 41.03%. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.57%.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation (Get Rating)

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

