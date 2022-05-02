Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Short Interest Update

Western Copper and Gold Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN – Get Rating) (TSE:WRN) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 350,400 shares, a decrease of 26.3% from the March 31st total of 475,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 329,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Western Copper and Gold stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.85. The stock had a trading volume of 6,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,555. Western Copper and Gold has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $280.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.67 and a beta of 2.47.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 911.4% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 424,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 382,770 shares during the period. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC increased its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Jacob Asset Management of New York LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 247.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 131,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 93,520 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold in the third quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 64,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 43,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price objective (up from $4.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Friday, March 25th.

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, silver, and molybdenum deposits. Its principal property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

