WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $54.22.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WRK. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of WestRock from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of WestRock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

In other news, insider Thomas Stigers sold 15,000 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $751,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,034 shares in the company, valued at $4,410,503.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WRK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WestRock by 40.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 90,397 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in WestRock by 6.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,097 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in WestRock by 4.7% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 98,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,918 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of WestRock by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 105,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,243,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WRK opened at $49.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.46. WestRock has a 1 year low of $40.78 and a 1 year high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. WestRock had a net margin of 4.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 30.96%.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

