WEX (NYSE:WEX) Given New $235.00 Price Target at Mizuho

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $220.00 to $235.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective points to a potential upside of 41.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on WEX. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on WEX from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on WEX in a research report on Monday, April 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on WEX from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on WEX from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.46.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $166.24 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. WEX has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $210.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.69.

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.19. WEX had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WEX will post 10.65 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.07, for a total transaction of $212,484.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEX. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in WEX by 78.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 294,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,185,000 after acquiring an additional 129,958 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WEX by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in WEX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its stake in WEX by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in WEX by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 7,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

