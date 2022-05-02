Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.
Shares of Weyerhaeuser stock opened at $41.22 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Weyerhaeuser has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $43.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.17.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WY. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $580,040,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 335.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,163,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $171,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207,671 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,590,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new position in Weyerhaeuser during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,819,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 336.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,072,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.17% of the company’s stock.
Weyerhaeuser Company Profile (Get Rating)
Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.
