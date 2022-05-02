White Gold (CVE:WGO) Issues Earnings Results

White Gold (CVE:WGO – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Friday. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports.

Shares of WGO stock opened at C$0.57 on Monday. White Gold has a 12-month low of C$0.45 and a 12-month high of C$0.85. The company has a market cap of C$85.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.64.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of White Gold from C$2.70 to C$2.45 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

White Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company's flagship project is the Golden Saddle and Arc deposits in the White Gold property located in Dawson City, Yukon. It owns a portfolio of 21,111 quartz claims across 31 properties covering approximately 420,836 hectares located in the Yukon's White Gold District in Canada.

