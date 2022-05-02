William Blair Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Encompass Health in a research report issued on Friday, April 29th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the company will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.01. William Blair also issued estimates for Encompass Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.70 EPS.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

EHC has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Encompass Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Encompass Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.89.

Shares of NYSE:EHC opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Encompass Health has a 1 year low of $56.31 and a 1 year high of $88.58. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.01.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 18.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.64%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after buying an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 79.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 46,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 20,720 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Encompass Health by 12.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 4,414 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $505,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Encompass Health in the third quarter valued at $965,000. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health (Get Rating)

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.