William Blair Comments on Exact Sciences Co.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.91) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.01) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.98) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.80) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.98) EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on EXAS. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

EXAS stock opened at $55.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.74 and a beta of 1.14. Exact Sciences has a 12 month low of $54.79 and a 12 month high of $133.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $67.89 and its 200 day moving average is $77.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 40.26% and a negative return on equity of 21.82%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share.

In other Exact Sciences news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.05, for a total value of $77,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 1,839 shares of Exact Sciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total value of $146,292.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 14,323,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,001,531,000 after buying an additional 827,948 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,969,312 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $569,771,000 after purchasing an additional 383,649 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,883,180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $457,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,450 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,418,800 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $412,750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Exact Sciences by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,543,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,658,000 after buying an additional 91,467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

