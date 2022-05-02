William Blair Comments on Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on MANH. Raymond James upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Manhattan Associates currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.17.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $130.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

