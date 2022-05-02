William Blair Comments on Manhattan Associates, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:MANH)

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Manhattan Associates in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau now forecasts that the software maker will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. William Blair also issued estimates for Manhattan Associates’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.68 EPS.
Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software maker reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.15. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 51.60%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS.
Manhattan Associates stock opened at $130.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.24 billion, a PE ratio of 70.57 and a beta of 1.98. Manhattan Associates has a 52-week low of $122.43 and a 52-week high of $188.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.98.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 244.3% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 272 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Manhattan Associates Company Profile (Get Rating)
Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations. It offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.
