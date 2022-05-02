William Blair Equities Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) – William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Option Care Health in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.27 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $32.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Option Care Health from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday. TheStreet downgraded Option Care Health from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Option Care Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.17.

OPCH stock opened at $29.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Option Care Health has a 12 month low of $16.02 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.32.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. Option Care Health had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $915.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Option Care Health news, COO Harriet Booker sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $163,080.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 81,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,215,468.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold a total of 18,000 shares of company stock worth $461,460 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 107.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 13,779 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 241,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,906,000 after acquiring an additional 9,500 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Option Care Health by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Option Care Health by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in Option Care Health by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including Crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

