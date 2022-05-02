William Blair Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of DexCom in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical device company will post earnings per share of $1.05 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.97. William Blair also issued estimates for DexCom’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.51 EPS.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.20). DexCom had a net margin of 8.23% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $628.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of DexCom from $525.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $565.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $625.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of DexCom from $660.00 to $630.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $547.82.

Shares of NASDAQ DXCM opened at $408.58 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $455.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.21. DexCom has a 52-week low of $318.45 and a 52-week high of $659.45. The firm has a market cap of $40.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 197.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 5.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Shares of DexCom are set to split on the morning of Friday, June 10th. The 4-1 split was announced on Friday, March 25th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, June 9th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Patten & Patten Inc. TN grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 2.7% in the first quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 11,834 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $6,054,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 0.3% in the first quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 23,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 85.0% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,240 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of DexCom by 47.0% in the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 169 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.33, for a total value of $98,582.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 1,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $553,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,898 shares of company stock worth $4,835,482 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About DexCom (Get Rating)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables invited third-party developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health applications and devices; Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.