William Blair Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN)

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Qiagen in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now expects that the company will post earnings of $2.22 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.05. William Blair also issued estimates for Qiagen’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.53 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

QGEN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DZ Bank raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qiagen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.92.

QGEN opened at $45.37 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $47.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.81. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.23. Qiagen has a 1 year low of $41.32 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Qiagen (NYSE:QGEN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Qiagen had a net margin of 26.61% and a return on equity of 20.71%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qiagen by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 12,386 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. increased its position in Qiagen by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ninety One North America Inc. now owns 182,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,923,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Qiagen by 4.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter worth $21,026,000. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Qiagen in the first quarter worth $8,239,000. Institutional investors own 55.85% of the company’s stock.

QIAGEN N.V. offers sample to insight solutions that transform biological materials into molecular insights worldwide. The company provides primary sample technology consumables, such as nucleic stabilization and purification kits for primary sample materials, manual and automated processing for genotyping, gene expression, and viral and bacterial analysis, as well as silica membranes and magnetic bead technologies; secondary sample technology consumables, including kits and components for purification of nucleic acids from secondary sample materials; and instruments for nucleic acid purification and accessories.

