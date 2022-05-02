William Blair Weighs in on Amedisys, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMED)

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Amedisys in a research report issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now anticipates that the health services provider will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.39. William Blair also issued estimates for Amedisys’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.51 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.77 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Amedisys in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Amedisys from $221.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Amedisys from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Amedisys in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amedisys from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.06.

Shares of AMED stock opened at $127.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.72. Amedisys has a one year low of $122.12 and a one year high of $284.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $155.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The health services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. Amedisys had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share.

In related news, insider David L. Kemmerly sold 2,500 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.31, for a total value of $443,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,336 shares in the company, valued at $2,896,536.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 370,789 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,703,000 after buying an additional 43,844 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,374,000 after buying an additional 102,246 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,682 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,444,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,543 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

