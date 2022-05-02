William Blair Weighs in on CACI International Inc’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:CACI)

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair decreased their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for CACI International in a report issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $18.52 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $19.03.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.79 by ($0.15). The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.28 earnings per share.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CACI. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $310.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CACI International from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of CACI International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.00.

Shares of NYSE CACI opened at $265.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.94. CACI International has a 12-month low of $238.29 and a 12-month high of $313.52.

In other news, Director William S. Wallace sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.04, for a total transaction of $34,392.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CACI. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of CACI International during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $721,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CACI International by 38.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 47,484 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,446,000 after acquiring an additional 13,302 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CACI International by 255.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security missions and government modernization/transformation in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. It operates in two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

