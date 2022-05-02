William Blair Weighs in on Graco Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GGG)

Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Graco in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.76. William Blair also issued estimates for Graco’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.05). Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $494.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. Graco’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on GGG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of Graco stock opened at $62.02 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.76 and a 200-day moving average of $73.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a PE ratio of 24.91, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.71. Graco has a 52-week low of $61.95 and a 52-week high of $81.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.69.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GGG. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Graco by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Graco by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Graco by 804.3% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Graco news, CFO David M. Lowe sold 28,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.70, for a total value of $1,979,670.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.74%.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

