William Blair Weighs in on Tempur Sealy International, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:TPX)

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.80. William Blair also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS.

TPX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.86.

NYSE:TPX opened at $27.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.94. Tempur Sealy International has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $50.51.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 185.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,999,000 after buying an additional 6,762 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,013,000 after buying an additional 3,898 shares during the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after buying an additional 4,839 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 7,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SevenBridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 4th quarter valued at about $580,000. 93.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is currently 12.78%.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

