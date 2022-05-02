William Blair Weighs in on Vroom, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:VRM)

Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Vroom in a report released on Wednesday, April 27th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.02) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.01). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vroom’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.86) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.25) EPS.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $934.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $901.73 million. Vroom had a negative return on equity of 34.12% and a negative net margin of 11.65%. Vroom’s quarterly revenue was up 130.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRM. Wedbush lowered their price target on Vroom from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Vroom from $14.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Vroom from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Vroom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.50.

NASDAQ:VRM opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.66. Vroom has a fifty-two week low of $1.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. The stock has a market cap of $213.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.68.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VRM. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Vroom by 351.4% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,214,000 after buying an additional 42,824 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,684 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 41,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 3,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vroom by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Vroom news, CEO Paul J. Hennessy sold 19,389 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $57,003.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.89 per share, for a total transaction of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,907 shares of company stock worth $124,619. 17.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Vroom, Inc operates as an e-commerce used automotive retailer in the United States. It operates end-to-end ecommerce platform for buying, selling, transporting, reconditioning, pricing, financing, registering, and delivering vehicles. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015.

