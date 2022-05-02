William Blair Weighs in on West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note issued on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.37. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for West Pharmaceutical Services’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.38 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $11.79 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.52 EPS.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.18. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 23.76%. The firm had revenue of $720.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.92 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on WST. Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

NYSE WST opened at $315.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.06. West Pharmaceutical Services has a 1-year low of $308.36 and a 1-year high of $475.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $384.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $406.16.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Monolith Advisors acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 221.7% during the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 74 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Quintin J. Lai sold 8,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.69, for a total value of $2,979,467.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.00%.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

