Willis Towers Watson Public Limited to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $2.47 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:WTW)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $2.47 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.35. William Blair also issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson Public’s Q3 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.03 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.56 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $7.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.78 EPS.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 39.57% and a return on equity of 13.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.64 earnings per share.

WTW has been the subject of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $240.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $244.00.

WTW stock opened at $214.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $231.32. Willis Towers Watson Public has a one year low of $199.78 and a one year high of $271.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

In other news, insider Anne Donovan Bodnar sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.86, for a total transaction of $447,720.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carl Aaron Hess sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.94, for a total transaction of $729,102.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock worth $2,232,012. 12.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.46%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health, Wealth and Career; and and Risk and Broking. The company offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

