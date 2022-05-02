Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV) Short Interest Update

Winc, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,800 shares, a growth of 32.2% from the March 31st total of 28,600 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN WBEV traded down 0.14 on Monday, reaching 2.80. 970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,160. Winc has a fifty-two week low of 2.58 and a fifty-two week high of 14.20.

Winc (NYSEAMERICAN:WBEV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported -0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.90 by 0.17.

WBEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Winc from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Winc, Inc engages in sourcing, bottling, labeling, and distributing wine under its own winery license in the United States and internationally. It operates through DTC and Wholesale segments. The company offers wines and non-alcoholic wines under the Summer Water, Wonderful Wine Company, Lost Poet, Folly of the Beast, Chop Shop, and Cherries and Rainbows brand names; and ready to drink cocktails, and spirits and beers.

