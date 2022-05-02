Winpak Ltd. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Pi Financial Forecasts (TSE:WPK)

Winpak Ltd. (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Pi Financial raised their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Winpak in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 27th. Pi Financial analyst B. Jekic now forecasts that the company will earn $0.56 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.55. Pi Financial also issued estimates for Winpak’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Winpak (TSE:WPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported C$0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.40 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$351.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$300.08 million.

WPK has been the topic of several other research reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Winpak from C$51.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. CIBC boosted their price target on Winpak from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of WPK stock opened at C$42.49 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$40.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.45. Winpak has a 12-month low of C$34.74 and a 12-month high of C$43.92. The firm has a market cap of C$2.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.76.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Winpak’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Winpak Ltd. manufactures and distributes packaging materials and related packaging machines in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Flexible Packaging, Rigid Packaging and Flexible Lidding, and Packaging Machinery. The Flexible Packaging segment provides modified atmosphere packaging products for fresh and processed meats, poultry, cheese, medical device packaging, and high performance pouch applications; high-barrier films for converting applications; barrier and non-barrier films, including shrink bags for printing, laminating, and bag making applications; and biaxially oriented nylon films for food packaging and industrial applications.

