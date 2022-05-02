Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $36.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $45.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NYSE:WWW opened at $19.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.78 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.31. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $19.71 and a fifty-two week high of $44.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $635.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.07 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 27.42%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, CEO Brendan Hoffman acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $21.65 per share, with a total value of $108,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 4,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $116,116.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide in the first quarter worth about $52,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,852 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

